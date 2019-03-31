Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Calexico, CA
RUDY D. RAMIREZ


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RUDY D. RAMIREZ Obituary

On Sunday March 17, 2019, Rudy D. Ramirez, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 69. Rudy was born on October 30, 1949 in Douglas, AZ to Angelina and Rodolfo Ramirez. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1968 and received a certificate in aircraft maintenance from Cochise College in 1970. Rudy worked 42 years with J.C. Penny and retired in 2012. He was a 30 year resident of Calexico, CA. Rudy is survived by his wife, Diana Espana; son, Andrei Ramirez; daughter-in-law, Yolanda B. Ramirez; grandsons, Adan and Lucas Ramirez; sister, Becky Walsh; brother-in-law, Steve Walsh; nephews, Josh, Jake and Cary Walsh. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 48 years, Isa Ramirez. Memorial services are planned for April 11, 2019 at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA from 6 to 9 p.m. Mass will be at 11 a.m. on April 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico, CA. Funeral will precede from the church to Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA. Reception will be directly after funeral at Our Lady of Guadalupe Hall in Calexico, CA from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. Donations may be made at www.hsf.net.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 31, 2019
