RUDY "GINDO" ESQUER
1949 - 2020
Rudy Gindo Esquer of Brawley, CA was called home on November 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Rudy leaves behind his wife Christine Esquer; three daughters Jackie, Cynthia, and Karen Esquer; two sons Gabriel and Kiesen Esquer and one son in law Ronald Moore. Rudys legacy will continue through his grandson Maddox Myles Moore. Rudy is also survived by his siblings Alfred, Robert, Eddie, Avenetti and Ben Esperiqueta of Arizona, Ramona, Dora Esquer, Thelma Singh, Cordillia Avenetti of Brawley as well as many nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 6pm. Mass of the burial will follow on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 9am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Brawley, CA where he will then be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
21
Viewing
06:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
DEC
22
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
