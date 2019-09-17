|
Russell Dorsey Yeager passed away peacefully in his El Centro home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born in San Diego on December 3, 1941 to Russell Harrison Yeager and Margaret Whitelaw Yeager. He was their first born child Russell attended El Centro schools: Harding Elementary, Wilson Junior High and Central Union High, graduation in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Upon his Honorable Discharge he worked in Residential construction and met his wife, Dixie. They had two children, Zach and Sara. Diexie passed away in 1983. Russell returned to Imperial Valley, joining the Planning Department as a building inspector. He served in that position until his retirement. Russell is survived by his sisters, Judith Pierson of El Centro and Drucilla Holbrook of Bakersfield; brother, Christopher Yeager of El Centro; son, Zach Yeager and daughter, Sara Yeager both of Santa Cruz. Private family services are pending.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 17, 2019