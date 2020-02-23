Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414

RUTH S. MENDOZA


1924 - 2020
RUTH S. MENDOZA Obituary
Ruth Mendoza, 95, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1924 in Florence, AZ and later married Francisco L. Mendoza on June 24, 1951 in El Centro, CA. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Carmen Magana of Calipatria, Irene Valdivia of Brawley, Linda Perez, of Corona, CA, Frances of Yuma, AZ, Martha of Brawley, Teresa Mendoza of Brawley, Ruth Magana, of Bagdad, AZ, Eva Hernandez of Calipatria and Barbara Ramirez of Bagdad, AZ; 19 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at Frye Chapel in Brawley. Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 23, 2020
