Ruth Virginia Tankersley, 90, passed away peacefully at home with her husband Nick and her family by her side. Ruth was born to Otis and Virginia (Little) Watts. She was the first baby to be born in the Holtville Hospital on June 19, 1929. She and her sisters Esther (Strahm) and Grace (Laskey) grew up on the family's 80-acre farm located on Anderholt Road. She attended Holtville High School where she was actively involved in the volleyball program and the Girls Athletic Association. She was voted Prom Queen in 1947 and attended nursing school in San Diego after graduation. She married her high school sweetheart, Nick Tankersley, in June of 1948 when they were both 18. Ruth and Nick were true soul mates who celebrated 71 years of marriage in June of this year. The couple had three children, Yvonne, Jan, and Brian. Ruth was a homemaker who made it a priority to attend her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals, and musical performances. After his retirement, Nick and Ruth enjoyed traveling throughout the United States for many years and delighted in discovering little towns that were off the beaten path. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Otis and Virginia Watts. She is survived by her husband, Nick; sisters, Esther Strahm and Grace Laskey; her three children Yvonne, Jan (John), and Brian (Debbie); her six grandchildren, Amanda, Ina, Sarah, Michael, Jenny, and Jeffrey; her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Virginia, Annelise, Ethan, Caroline, Kaylee, and Madeline. A Celebration of Life was given at Voyager's Bible Church, Irvine, CA, on August 31st.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 15, 2019