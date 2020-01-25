|
|
Sadhu Singh 87, of Imperial, CA passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 12, 1933 in Sargodha, Punjab India and resided in Imperial for 20 years. Jaswant Singh of Sikh Temple of El Centro will conduct services. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hems Brothers Mortuary at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Survivors include his wife, Surjit Kaur; 2 sons, Surinderpal S. Chatha and Balvinder Singh Chatha; daughter-in-laws, Gurpreet Chatha and Parminder Kaur; 4 grandchildren, Hasmukh Chatha, Gurshawn Chatha, Anmol Chatha and Tarandeep Singh Chatha; brothers, Joginder Singh Chatha of Canada and sister, Surinder Kaur of Canada; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 25, 2020