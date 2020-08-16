

On Friday, July 17, 2020 Sally Camillo Vasquez of Brawley, CA, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 54 at Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District due to COVID-19 complications. Sally was born in Brawley, CA on May 22, 1966 to Richard Camillo and Connie Caudillo Camillo. She was a selfless and caring person - always giving and helping others. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and watching Hallmark movies; but most of all she enjoyed her time spent with her family and loved ones. She was a great person all around and will be greatly missed by all. Sally was a loving housewife for most of her life. When she was 17, she had her first child, Adelaido Vasquez, and started her family with her lifelong partner Albert Vasquez of Brawley, CA. Together they fostered three of her cousins: Steve DeGuzman, Monique Ramirez, and Sergio Ramirez. In her early years she worked as a billing clerk for a real estate company. She was also a volunteer for several years at the Senior Citizens Nutrition Center in Brawley. Most recently she worked in home healthcare for In-Home Social Services caring for her grandmother, Maria Caudillo, and grandfather, Frank Camillo, both of Brawley, CA. Sally was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Carmen Camillo and Mercedes and Maria Caudillo; parents-in-law, Adelaido and Ernestina Vasquez. She is survived by her life partner and husband, Albert Vasquez; children, Adelaido "Pat" Vasquez, Albert Vasquez, Angelica Vasquez, and Alyssia Vasquez; parents, Richard Camillo and Connie Caudillo Camillo and sister, Sandra Espinoza. She left behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store