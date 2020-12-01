

On Friday, October 23, 2020, Sally Guizar Valenzuela, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, at the age of 96 passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. One of seven children, Sally was born on New Years Day 1924 at her family's dairy in Holtville, CA to Mariano Guizar and Carmen Jaime Guizar, founding pioneers to the Imperial Valley. She attended local schools and on July 13, 1946 married Philip Amador Valenzuela. Together they had two daughters and five sons. They lost one son, Ronald, in infancy. Sally graduated from Imperial Valley College in 1966 and served as the bookkeeper at the family business, West 80 Electric, until her and Philip's retirement. Sally was raised on a dairy where she was instilled with the values of hard work and dedication to family at a young age. Sally had a true passion for caring for her loved ones, especially her grandchildren. She loved to travel, listen to music, and spend time with her large family sharing stories about her early days in the Imperial Valley. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; son, Ronald; parents, Mariano and Carmen; siblings, Ignacio Guizar, Frank Guizar, Mae Jimenez and Grace Preciado. She is survived by six children, Gail Renterias and JoAnn Curiel, Philip, Frank, Carl, and Marc Valenzuela; brother, Joe Guizar; sister, Carmen Valenzuela; 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m. Internment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.



