Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
153 East Brighton Avenue
El Centro, CA 92243
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
El Centro, CA
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
El Centro, CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
El Centro, CA
SALLY MORENO


1938 - 2019
SALLY MORENO Obituary
Sally Moreno, 81, of El Centro passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1938 in Nogales, AZ and later married Alfonso Moreno Jr. on December 16, 1956. Sally is survived by her husband, Alfonso Moreno Jr.; children, Alfonso Moreno III, Lillian Kaiser, Jeanette Romero and Gilbert Moreno; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 18, 2019
