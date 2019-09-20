|
|
Sally Moreno, 81, of El Centro passed away to be with the Lord on September 1, 2019. Sally was born on August 1, 1938. She has been a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and an active member in the Guadalupanes. She enjoyed numerous hobbies that exercised her creativity, such as knitting, shopping, cooking and crafting. Sally dedicated her life to her faith and those around her, while her ultimate joy was spending time with her family. Sally is remembered for her sense of humor and her love of telling jokes and sharing stories. She enjoyed making people laugh and sharing intimate moments of her life that people around her could relate to. What truly complimented her unique characteristics and her personality was her contagious smile. Her love of playing cards also complimented her many traits. Her favorite game was Follow the Queen. Sally will always remain the queen in our hearts. Sally was married to Alfonso Moreno Jr. on December 16, 1956 and is survived by her loving family. Sally is survived by her husband, Alfonso Moreno Jr.; children, Alfonso Moreno III ( Brunilda), Lillian Kaiser (Jim), Jeanette Romero (Eric) and Gilbert Moreno ( Tracy); sister, Alice Martinez; brothers, Roy and Rueben Quintero and nephew, Marl Moreno (Anne); 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 20, 2019