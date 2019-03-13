

Sammy M. Rodriguez, 76, from Westmorland, CA was born on March 3, 1942 outside of Holtville, CA in a place called Cuatro Esquinas. He went home to the Lord on March 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Sammy went to school and grew up in EL Centro, CA and in 1958 he met, Rosario Chayo R. Otero, from Westmorland, CA while working in the grapes in Selma, CA. Not knowing at that time that he met his future wife. They married on January 6, 1963 in Westmorland, CA. He worked as a farm worker in the Imperial Valley and Fresno area until he was hired by the Imperial Irrigation District in 1966 and retired after 37 years from the water department as a boom truck operator. He enjoyed the art of cooking- grilling, deep frying and slow cooking a variety of meats carne asada, ribs, steaks, chicken, fish, tripas, frog legs and mountain oysters. He was also known for butchering hogs and cooking chicharrones and carnitas. His family and friends knew that when he pulled out his bandana and put It around his head that some serious cooking was going to go down. He wouls say Keep the cook happy, which meant keep the cold beers coming. He never turned down a good drink of tequila, was a boxing aficionado and loved a good mystery movie. He loved visiting Mexicali on weekends with his wife and having mariscos with a cold beer. He claimed you cant eat seafood and have a soft drink its against the rules. In his early years he loved dancing to all Mexican music especially cumbias. Sammy was a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He instilled the importance of education to his Son and grandkids and had a philosophy of never lie and always do the right thing. He was a hardworking, generous, and a kind man who loved his family and devoted to the care of his wife, Chayo, until her passing on April 10, 2014. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was old school When you meet or greet someone you always shake hands and say your name, dont be a burro. You say, Please and thank you Be humble, mijo. You treat people with respect no matter who it is. These are some of the lessons he left his son, Anthony. He was preceded in death by his Love of his life and wife of 51 years, Chayo; parents, Enrique and Eloisa Rodriguez; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rosario and Rosario Otero; sister, Frances Rodriguez; brothers, Johnny, Enrique Penny and Frank Rodriguez; sisters-in-law, Lucy Silva, Yolanda and Bertha Rodriguez; brothers-in-law, Eraclio and Lorenzo Otero and Mike Moreno; Sammy is survived by his son, Anthony Rodriguez; favorite daughter-in-law, Mari C. Rodriguez; grandchildren, Karin and Eddie Espinoza, Sammy and Liz Rodriguez, Karissa and Karolina Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Karyn, Karizma, Kristopher, Kaylee and Samantha all of Westmorland, CA; sisters,, Vera Moreno, Dora and Leroy Galvan, Connie Rodriguez, Gloria and Victor Castillo; brothers, Freddy and Liz Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Leonila Oliva, Jess and Hector Garza; brother-in-law, Luis and Maruca Otero, Ernesto and Rosa Otero, Fernando and Rosa Otero and Richard Otero; many nieces, nephews, godchildren and a lifetime of friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Westmorland, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 13, 2019