

Sandra Velasco, 49, of Brawley passed away on August 13, 2020. Sandra was born and raised in Brawley, CA. She married Sergio and they began their life together in November 1990. They moved to Missouri for 14 years where she worked as a call center representative for Verizon Wireless before moving back to Brawley to be closer to her parents. Her hobbies include cooking and family time. She left earth peacefully surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert P. Garcia. Sandra is survived by her husband, Sergio Velasco; children, Alexis Garcia, Jamie Velasco, Robert Velasco, Andrew Velasco, Victoria Velasco and Jaclyn Velasco; grandchildren, 4 grand daughters, 3 grandsons; mother, Yolanda V. Garcia; brother, Paul V. Garcia and sister, Cindy Garcia. Viewing will be private (immediate family only) on September 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary.



