|
|
Sandra Jean Scholfield Plunkett, 74, of Brawley, CA, went to be with her Lord Savior on February 9, 2020. Sandra was born in Los Angeles, CA, on January 31, 1946 to Loren and Alice Scholfield. As the oldest of four girls growing up in Ontario, CA, there was never a shortage of giggles, sleepovers and activities. During her time at Chaffey HS, Sandra excelled at the clarinet and was a member of GAA (Girls Athletic Association) before her graduation in May 1963. She continued her education at San Diego State University where she was an active member of Delta Omicron Epsilon sorority upon her graduation in May of 1969 with a BA in Fine Arts & American Studies. Sandra started her teaching career with 3rd grade in 1963 at J.W. Oakley Elementary School before transferring to Phil D. Swing to teach 6th grade, where she taught in room 21 till her retirement in May 2009. She was an avid member of the PTA and could always be found volunteering at the Brawley Sunstrokers Swim meets, local Girl Scout and Boy Scout fundraisers, dance recitals, and BUHS Boosters Football/Basketball snack bars. Sandra was always willing to lend a helping hand and never met a stranger. She was an avid reader who loved antique shopping, watching her beloved Kansas Jayhawks and Face-timing her grandkids. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority: Chapter Laureate Iota Omicron, CalRTA, Christian Women, First United Methodist Women and Beta Scholarship Committee. She was beloved by her students and fellow teachers, all of whom echo this sentiment: Sandra was an amazing women with a heart of gold who supported her students helping them achieve in school and life, offering support even after they had moved onto the next grade. She was a loving, patient, kind and a favorite to all whom she would meet and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Alice Scholfield; nephew, Matthew Blount; parents-in-laws, Paul and Louise Plunkett and brother-in-law, John Finnell. Sandra is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Plunkett; daughter, Kamay Abel and son-in-law, Tyler; son, Kenneth Plunkett; step-daughter, Kristine Bourgeois and son-in-law Mark; sisters and spouses, Susan and Doug Faber, Sharon Scholfield and Craig Twitchell and Shelly and Tim Russell; nieces and nephews, Cory Finnell, Andy Blount, Clair Russell and Cory Russell; grandchildren, Dylan Synder, Kaleb Smith, Sophia Bourgeois and Maeve Abel and Tegan Abel; numerous Cousins in Colorado. Visitation will be held don Friday March 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Pastor Dave Conrad of First United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 4, 2020