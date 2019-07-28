Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANTIAGA SANCHEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANTIAGA RUIZ SANCHEZ


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANTIAGA RUIZ SANCHEZ Obituary
Santiaga Sanchez, 95, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1923 in San Gabriel, CA. Santiaga is survived by her son, Eddie Sanchez of Brawley. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Mass will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANTIAGA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now