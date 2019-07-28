|
Santiaga Sanchez, 95, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1923 in San Gabriel, CA. Santiaga is survived by her son, Eddie Sanchez of Brawley. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Mass will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 28, 2019