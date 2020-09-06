

Our beloved matriarch of the Vasquez family entered the gates of heaven into eternal rest on August 21, 2020 peacefully of natural causes. Mom was born Santos Concepcion Aguirre on November 6, 1924 in Robstown, Texas and lived most of her life in El Centro until 2016. Mom was known for being one tough lady for having so many children and grandchildren whom she loved very much and was very well known for her cooking especially her homemade flour tortillas, she always made sure you never went home hungry no matter what time it was. She always welcomed you into her home and always sent you home with her blessings. Mom loved listening to her music especially around her family. She liked to pass the time later on in life going to the casino it was her little getaway and she had fun doing it. She lived her best life thru her family near and far. Santos was preceded in death by her husband, Avelino; daughters, Margarita and Maria Consuelo; sons, Joe, Vincent and Roy; daughter-in-laws, Gloria and Lizzy; grandson, Tony; parents, Clemente and San Juana Aguirre; sister, Nati; brothers, Mando, Tony, Polo, Clement and Jesse Aguirre. Mom is survived by her loving daughters, Margie Cortez (Audi), Lupe and Stella Garcia (Raymond); sons, Avelino Jr., Rudy (Mary), Sammy, Michael (Nancy), Frankie, Ricky (Theresa), Manuel (Anna) and Bobby; sister, Maria Morin and brother, Bobby Aguirre (Juanita); 44 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary 799 So. Brawley Ave. Brawley, CA. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 201 E. Gillett St. El Centro, CA and will be officiated by Father Ed. Evergreen Cemetery allows up to 100 people Socially Distanced with face coverings to attend services. Due to Covid-19, unfortunately there will not be a gathering following the services.



