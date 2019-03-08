|
Santos Gastelo Sr., 76, of Brawley passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1942 in Brawley. He later married Artemis Murguia Gastelo on November 24, 1962. Santos is survived by his wife of 56 years Artemisa Gastelo of Brawley, CA; children, Santos Gastelo Jr. of Brawley, CA, Mary Helen Antunez of Poway, CA, Louie Gastelo of Carson City, NV, Tommy Gastelo of Brawley, CA; 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and sister, Paula Delgado of Brawley. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley, CA with Rosary being said at 9 a.m. and Service being Officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 8, 2019