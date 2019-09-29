Home

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
153 East Brighton Avenue
El Centro, CA 92243
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady De Guadalupe
El Centro, CA
Sara Fajardo, 94, passed away on September 8, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a loving, spirited caring woman who was loved by many. Sara Fajardo was born in 1925 in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. Sara came to the Imperial Valley in 1960 to raise her family. Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Fajardo. They had just celebrated their 75th Anniversary before his death. She is survived by her 6 daughters, Cristina, Julie, Sandra, Sara, Olga, and Karla. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 4 great- great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Our Lady De Guadalupe in El Centro at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 29, 2019
