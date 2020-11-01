1/1
SARA QUIROZ AVILA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On October 9, 2020 Sara Quiroz Avila went to be with The Lord. Sara was born to Lauro Quiroz Carmelo and Guadalupe Reyna Mazon on July 13, 1929 in Sonoita, Sonora, Mexico. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, tia, and friend. Sara was an amazing woman who was a great example to everyone that was blessed to know her. Her faith in God and prayer life was truly inspirational. She enjoyed reading her Bible from cover to cover every year, she loved helping others and cooking for her family. Her legacy of faith, hope, love, strength and courage is priceless. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rafael Avila; children, Elva Nidia, Gabriela and Moses; siblings, Julio, Lauro, Pancho, Musio, Guillermo, Sergio, Rebeca, Sonia and Olga. She is survived by her sisters, Francis Draper, and Rosa Bosquet; her children, Myrna Avila, Rafael Avila, Mark Anthony Avila (Rebeca), Patricia Reed, Cynthia Ramirez (Tom), Gilda Adame (Carlos) and Elias Avila (Audra); 28 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m at Hems Brothers, 1975 S. Fourth St., El Centro, CA 92243 Due to COVID burial will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved