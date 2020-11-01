

On October 9, 2020 Sara Quiroz Avila went to be with The Lord. Sara was born to Lauro Quiroz Carmelo and Guadalupe Reyna Mazon on July 13, 1929 in Sonoita, Sonora, Mexico. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, tia, and friend. Sara was an amazing woman who was a great example to everyone that was blessed to know her. Her faith in God and prayer life was truly inspirational. She enjoyed reading her Bible from cover to cover every year, she loved helping others and cooking for her family. Her legacy of faith, hope, love, strength and courage is priceless. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rafael Avila; children, Elva Nidia, Gabriela and Moses; siblings, Julio, Lauro, Pancho, Musio, Guillermo, Sergio, Rebeca, Sonia and Olga. She is survived by her sisters, Francis Draper, and Rosa Bosquet; her children, Myrna Avila, Rafael Avila, Mark Anthony Avila (Rebeca), Patricia Reed, Cynthia Ramirez (Tom), Gilda Adame (Carlos) and Elias Avila (Audra); 28 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Viewing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m at Hems Brothers, 1975 S. Fourth St., El Centro, CA 92243 Due to COVID burial will be private.



