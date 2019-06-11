Sara Ramirez closed the last chapter of her life here on Earth to start a new journey in Heaven. She is with the lord and has reunited with her loved ones. Sara was born June 2, 1915 to Rafaela Aguiniga and Pablo Ramirez in the city of Michoacan, Mexico. In 1959, Sara immigrated to Brawley, California with her youngest daughter to seek a better opportunity. She worked as a housekeeper for Abe and Helen Seabolt, and Violet Stanley. In 1989, Sara became a naturalized citizen of the United States. Sara was very devoted to God. Her 1st priority was attending mass every Sunday and embracing the Catholic faith with family, friends, and the people around her. In 1982, she lived her Cursillo, a Christian retreat. In addition, she engaged in many church events, such as Fiesta de la Virgin held every 12th of December. Three attributes that were very admirable about her life on earth were her historical tales, charitable contributions, and the desire to live a long life. She would often share her experiences about when she was a young girl, for instance when she was around 11, she experienced the Cristero War, a religious civil war that took place in west-central Mexico. She shared how terrified she and her siblings were because they would hear gunshots and bombs surrounding their home. The second admirable attribute about her was her giving nature. She did not consider one dollar to be enough for a donation, whether it be in church, a charitable organization, to homeless people, or to family members in need. She was not satisfied until she made a good charitable contribution. The third admirable attribute was her strong desire to live a long life. Sara was a breast cancer survivor at age 85. She never gave up on life and we continue to be reminded of her long life with her great sense of humor and her #1 salsa recipe. Sara was preceded in death by her mother, Rafaela Aguiniga; father, Pablo Ramirez; six siblings; son, Rosendo Ramirez; daughter, Maria Dolores Ramirez and grandson, Jesus Sanchez. She is survived by her daughter, Cecilia and son-in-law, Pedro Sanchez; 8 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA with Rosary at 7 p.m. Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 402 S. Imperial Ave, Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary