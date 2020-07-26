

It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of our baby girl Sasha Alexandra Garcia, 20 years old, who died unexpectedly in Chula Vista, CA, from complications associated with lupus. In January 2000, Sasha graced her parents, Michael J. Garcia and Maria Guadalupe Lepe-Messimer, with her presence in Brawley, CA. Sasha was the second child to grace their lives, the first being Sasha's older sister Belinda. Sasha lived in Calexico, CA before moving to Imperial Beach, CA and then finally Chula Vista, CA. Sasha was a very bright and beautiful child who loved playing sports, drawing and painting. At the age of 8 years old, Sasha began playing in the Imperial Beach Girls Softball League where she played numerous times in the all-stars. Sasha was loved by all of her softball sisters who lovingly nicknamed her "Sausage." During her high school years at Olympian High School, she continued playing softball and even endeavored to play water polo. Sasha was so determined to advance her scholastic career after high school, that she bypassed sports her senior year to focus her attention on her educational goals. Sasha graduated from Olympian High School in Chula Vista, CA, in 2018. Sasha's dream of attending a university would soon come to fruition. Sasha was accepted to and began attending (CSU) California State University in Chico, CA, in August 2018 where she majored in psychology. Sasha resided in the dorms on campus where she made numerous friends who all expressed how they will miss her beautiful smile that could brighten any room and warm their hearts. Sasha was determined to graduate early and took extra classes to ensure her goals were realized. Even during a short hospitalization, she continued with her studies and school work. She was a role model and inspiration to her siblings. Sasha would have begun her third year at Chico State in August 2020. Sasha was a beautiful person who could brighten anyone's day by simply smiling. Sasha was not just her parents quiet and determined daughter, but she was her sister's rock, confidant, counselor, and advisor. She will be greatly missed by all, not just her family who loved her very much, but also by all those whose' hearts and lives she touched. Sasha was proceeded in death by her grandfather, Joe Garcia; grandfather, Rene Hector Tirado; grandfather, Jose Lepe, and grandmother, Maria Teresa Rodriguez . Sasha is survived by her father, Michael J. Garcia; mother, Maria Guadalupe Lepe-Messimer step-mother, Anna L. Garcia, grandmother, Dolores Lepe; grandmother, Susie M. Tirado; sister, Belinda J. Garcia; sister, Breannah N. Garcia; brother, Michael J. Garcia Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services for Sasha will be on August 7, 2020, with the viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. The burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 895 Scaroni Rd., Calexico, CA. Flower arrangements may be delivered to the cemetery before the service.



