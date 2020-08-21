1/1
SEFERINO SILVA
1928 - 2020
Seferino Silva, 92, of Brawley passed away on July 21, 2020 in his home in Brawley from Cardiopulmonary Arrest. He was born on May 12, 1928 in El Porvenir, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Seferino was a cowboy and farm laborer for approximately 45 years. His military service was served in Mexico. In December 1956 he immigrated to the United States, originally settled in La Villa, Texas. In October of 1963, he moved his family to California, settling in Brawley where he resided until his death. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josefa Salazar Silva; sons, Marcos S. Silva and Samuel S. Silva and grandson, Joaquin Soto. Seferino is survived by his daughters, Concha Montemayor (Marcos) of La Villa, TX, Maria Soto Duenes (Antonio) of Rio Hondo, TX, Eva S. Rios of Galt, CA and Olga Silva Pompa (Gilberto); sons, Luciano Silva (Frances) of Escondido, CA, Seferino S. Silva, Jr. of Aurora, CO; 16 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
06:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
AUG
25
Rosary
08:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
AUG
26
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
