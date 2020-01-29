|
Sergio Gaytan, 61, of Calexico passed away on November 3, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1958 in Mexico and later married Ignacia Avila. He received a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts. He worked at Imperial Valley College for 20 years as a Financial Counselor. He loved to paint, music and movies. He loved his dogs, Panda, Polar, Kodak, Montana and Alaska. He was preceded in death by his only daughter who passed away 17 years ago, Rosa Gaytan Avila. Sergio is survived by his father, Luis Gaytan Valadez; brothers, Julio Gaytan, Luis Gaytan and Patricia Gaytan. Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at 9:45 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 29, 2020