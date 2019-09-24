Home

SERGIO CORIO LOYA


1956 - 2019
SERGIO CORIO LOYA Obituary
Sergio Loya, 56, of Westmorland passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1956 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Serigo is survived by his children, Francine Loya, Claudia C. Loya and Sergio Loya; parents, Francisco and Silvina Loya; brothers and sisters, Maria Salceda, Dolores Loya, Adrianna Solorzano, Ernesto Loya, Frank Loya, Refugio Loya, Enrique Loya, Jose Loya, David Sanchez, Danny Sanchez, Carlos Loya, George Loya, Frank Loya, Lino Loya, Lupe Loya and Sandra A. Loya; 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2016 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley; Mass will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 24, 2019
