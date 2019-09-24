Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for SERGIO LOYA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SERGIO CORIO LOYA


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SERGIO CORIO LOYA Obituary
Sergio Loya, of Westmorland passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1956 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Sergio was preceded in death by his uncles, Concepcion and Ricardo Loya. He is survived by his children, Francine Loya, Claudia C. Loya and Sergio (Mayra) Loya; parents, Francisco and Silvina Loya; brothers and sisters, Maria (Richard) Salceda, Dolores Loya, Adrianna (Chino) Solorzano, Ernesto (Carmen) Loya, Frank (Sandra) Loya, Refugio Loya, Enrique (Cicely) Loya, Jose (Dalilah) Loya, David Sanchez, Danny (Maricela) Sanchez, Carlos (Mayra) Loya, George (Judith) Loya, Frank (Margaret) Loya, Lino Loya, Lupe Loya and Sandra A. Loya; 8 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2016 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley; Mass will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 402 S. Imperial Ave. Brawley and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SERGIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Download Now