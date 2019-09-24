|
Sergio Loya, of Westmorland passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1956 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Sergio was preceded in death by his uncles, Concepcion and Ricardo Loya. He is survived by his children, Francine Loya, Claudia C. Loya and Sergio (Mayra) Loya; parents, Francisco and Silvina Loya; brothers and sisters, Maria (Richard) Salceda, Dolores Loya, Adrianna (Chino) Solorzano, Ernesto (Carmen) Loya, Frank (Sandra) Loya, Refugio Loya, Enrique (Cicely) Loya, Jose (Dalilah) Loya, David Sanchez, Danny (Maricela) Sanchez, Carlos (Mayra) Loya, George (Judith) Loya, Frank (Margaret) Loya, Lino Loya, Lupe Loya and Sandra A. Loya; 8 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2016 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley; Mass will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 402 S. Imperial Ave. Brawley and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019