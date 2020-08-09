Sergio M. Garcia, 70, of El Centro, CA passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Sergio was born on November 22, 1948 in Mexicali, BC, MX. He married Lourdes C. Garcia on February 23, 1985 in El Centro, CA. He is survived by wife Lourdes Garcia of El Centro, CA; his daughters, Veronica and Maricela of Brawley, CA; his sons, Sergio of Westmorland, CA and Ceasar of El Centro, CA. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m., at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



