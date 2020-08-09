1/
SERGIO M. GARCIA
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SERGIO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sergio M. Garcia, 70, of El Centro, CA passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Sergio was born on November 22, 1948 in Mexicali, BC, MX. He married Lourdes C. Garcia on February 23, 1985 in El Centro, CA. He is survived by wife Lourdes Garcia of El Centro, CA; his daughters, Veronica and Maricela of Brawley, CA; his sons, Sergio of Westmorland, CA and Ceasar of El Centro, CA. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m., at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Burial
10:30 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved