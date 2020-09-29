1/1
SGT. CLARENCE E. BACHAR
1932 - 2020
Sergeant Clarence E. Bachar of Brawley passed away at the age of 88, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Sergeant Bachar, better known as Gene Bachar, worked for the Brawley Police Department for 27 years. Seventeen of which he was in charge of the Safety Patrol. He was instrumental in getting the stop light put in at 1st and K street in Brawley. He is survived by his beautiful wife Janet Bachar; five children; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
