

Sergeant Clarence E. Bachar of Brawley passed away at the age of 88, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Sergeant Bachar, better known as Gene Bachar, worked for the Brawley Police Department for 27 years. Seventeen of which he was in charge of the Safety Patrol. He was instrumental in getting the stop light put in at 1st and K street in Brawley. He is survived by his beautiful wife Janet Bachar; five children; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store