

Shirley Lee Pedersen, 86, peacefully passed away in La Quinta, CA on July 14, 2020 due to complications resulting from COVID19. Shirley Pirrgo was born in Mansfield, Ohio on May 21, 1934. She received her BS degree in Education at Miami University Ohio. After graduation, she taught school in the Mansfield area before moving west to Phoenix Arizona and then to the Imperial Valley. She married Ronald Rusty Pedersen there in November 1963 and subsequently settled in Brawley. Shirley and Rusty had two children and along with her being their primary caregiver, she volunteered in the Brawley schools. Later she worked as an accountant for the family business, Imperial Pre-mix. Shirley was an avid reader and was interested in cooking and art, taking classes in both. She will be remembered for many things including her kindness, her striking blue eyes and wonderful smile. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Carto of Mansfield, OH; her son, Roderick Pedersen and his children Emma, Ava, Leo of Albany, CA and Caitlynn Pedersen of Brawley as well and her daughters-in-law, Sharon Stegmuller of Brawley and Zoe Francesca. Her son, Raymond Pedersen, predeceased her in 2017. Shirley was laid to rest on Friday July 24, 2020 at Joshua Tree Memorial Park. A private memorial will be held later in the year. Donations in Shirleys memory can be made to the Imperial Valley Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store