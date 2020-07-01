SILVESTRE S. "NINO" CORONA
1947 - 2020
Silvestre was born on January 2, 1947 in Mexico and passed away on June 13, 2020 in El Centro of heart failure. Silvestre was employed by Tri-Valley Cannery in San Jose and Modesto, Ca for more than 40 years. He also worked in agriculture in Imperial and Yuma valleys. Silvestre was affectionately referred to as Nino by all his nieces, nephews and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a gentle and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews and was viewed by them as a father figure. He was a sports fanatic with boxing and deep-sea fishing being his favorites. Silvestre was preceded in death by his father Emilio; brothers Emilio and Carlos. He is survived by mother Hermelinda; sisters Margarita, Maria and Julia. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Hems Mortuary in Calexico from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by private burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
