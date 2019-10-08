Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
El Centro, CA
View Map
SIXTO RAMON GARCIA


1936 - 2019
SIXTO RAMON GARCIA Obituary
Sixto Garcia, 83, of Imperial passed away on September 17, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1936 in Mexicali, MX. Sixto is survived by his daughters, Alejandra Gonzalez, Ana Garcia and Maricela Paul; sons, Ramon Garcia and Omar Garcia; brother, Rafael Garcia; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Celebration of Life will follow at St. Mary's Parish Center in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 8, 2019
