Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Anacortes, WA
SOCORRO WIMER "COCO" HAYNES


1946 - 2020
SOCORRO WIMER "COCO" HAYNES Obituary

"I have been so blessed by people I have met on this earth and on this journey. Thank you, for your friendship, the laughs, assistance and for being there for me. Know that you are very much appreciated and loved." - Coco. Socorro Wimer Haynes, 73, fondly known as Coco, of Anacortes, entered eternal life on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1946 in El Centro, CA, the daughter of Henry and Angie Wimer. Socorro proudly served in the United States Army for 25 years, a recipient of numerous medals for her service in Desert Storm and also as a Recruiter. She was honorably discharged as Sergeant First Class in 2002. She was a proud member of the Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron. Socorro was preceded in death by her parents; grandfather, Wilfred Wimer; sister, Sylvia Wimer and her late husband, Jack Haynes. She is survived by numerous family members and friends; her uncle, Manuel Wimer and family; niece, Sylvania Rubio; siblings, Yolando Wimer Moreno and Connie Wimer Warner; her son, Martin Anthony (Sheila) Pena and his family; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sahara and Michael; special friends, Donna and Brian Hennessey, Lupe Morales and family, Scott and Star Marvel and Jim and Betty Kurps. Mass of Christian Burial of Coco at St. Mary Church, Anacortes, will take place 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with Rosary preceding it at 10:30 a.m. Her inurement will take place at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. Date of service, to be determined and will be announced on Evans website. To share memories of Coco, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 8, 2020
