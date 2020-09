Gene was a Sergeant when I met him in 1973 at B.P.D. . . .He was the "Old Timer" that had the "Beat Cop" style in the neighborhoods, and he was pretty congenial to everybody. . . .I enjoyed working with him and learning how to de-escalate problems that would appear. . . .Our loss, Heavens Gain. . . .With Respect,

John Davis

Coworker