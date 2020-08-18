1/1
STACY LYNNE BRAZEEL NUNEZ
1964 - 2020
Stacy Lynne Brazeel Nunez, 56, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1964 in Yuma, Arizona to Dale and Carol Brazeel. Stacy graduated from Yuma High School in 1982. She enjoyed working for her brother Stephen at SunTerra Produce as his office manager for the past 18 years. She loved taking trips out of town with her husband. Especially the ones to San Diego. She considered bike riding down the boardwalk at Mission beach a perfect day. Playing "Words" with her family and friends was something she also found to enjoy. She was a beautiful person inside and out with a quickwitted personality. She will be missed by many but never forgotten and forever loved. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 32 years David; mother, Carol Brazeel; brothers, Michael (Lisa), Chris (Ruby) and Stephen (Casey). She was a proud Aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews which all had a special place in her heart. Preceded in death by her father, Dale Brazeel; grandparents, Ismael and Hope Castro, Jay and Mildred Brazeel. A private family mass will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed at www. stfrancisyuma.com (scroll down to Live Mass).

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
PRIVATE -- Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
