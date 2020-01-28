|
Stephen Emil Rebik, 79, of Brawley passed away on January 11, 2020 at UCSD in La Jolla from a hemorrhagic stroke. Steve was born on October 11, 1940 in Brawley, CA, second son of Emil and Jean Elizabeth (Cox) Rebik. He graduated from Brawley Union High School in June 1958. He attended Orange Coast College and Imperial Valley College. He married Mary Ellen Young on June 22, 1963 in Brawley and were married for 56 1/2 years. Steve became a policeman for the City of Brawley on July 15, 1963 until June 1971, attaining the rank of sergeant. He purchased a liquor store in Calipatria, CA and opened it October 1, 1971 known as Rebik's Half-Pint Liquors and closed it in June 1986. He then became the firearms instructor for the Imperial County Sheriff's Department and retired on June 10, 2004. He served over 25 years as a commissioner on the Imperial County Fish and Game Commission and served over 25 years as a hunter safety instructor. In 1998 he was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation from the State of California as Hunter Safety Coordinator for Imperial Valley. In 1991 he was named employee of the year for the Sheriff's Dept. He was a member of the Imperial Valley Gem and Mineral Society and the Gold Club. In 2004 he and a friend traveled to Nome, AK to prospect at Cripple River Camp. After retirement Steve and Mary Ellen purchased a trailer and spent the next 10 years traveling the entire United States and Canada for 2-3 months each summer. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, gold prospecting, reading westerns and going to the casinos. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Jean Rebik and infant brother, Franklin David. Steve is survived by his wife and two children, Clinton Dean Rebik and his partner Tom Roscoe and his two children, Matthew Dean and Alexander Harry Jioras and their moms Christina Jioras and Peggy Metzger from Eureka and Arcata, CA; Winifred (Wendy) Jean and husband Jude Temple and their two children Katelyn Jean and Emma Danielle, Sloughhouse, CA. He is also survived by his siblings, Joseph Samuel Rebik, George Allen Rebik, John Lawrence (Laurie) Rebik and Julia Jean Rebik; aunt Alice Rebik Spaugh and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. Both at Frye Chapel & Mortuary, Brawley, CA In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be sent to: Imperial Valley Gem & Mineral Society, P.O. Box 1721, El Centro, CA 92244 or Imperial County Historical Society, 373 East Aten Road, Imperial, CA 92251.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 28, 2020