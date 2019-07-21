|
|
Stephen Robert Bucher passed away on June 28, 2019 at the Moores Cancer in La Jolla California. He is survived by his wife, Annette (Cobleigh) Bucher; children, Seth, Paige and Garrett; mother, Betty (Larkins) Bucher; brother, Gary Bucher and his children, Erik, Sarah and Hannah. He was born on September 3, 1952 in Brawley, CA, graduated from Imperial High School and retired from Imperial Irrigation District in 2015 after 41 years of service. He loved life, had countless friends and enjoyed the outdoors, camping, boating, cars, flying and motorcycles. Steve would always help anyone who asked and even those that didn't. No one could ask for a better son, brother, husband, dad or friend. On July 27, 2019, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge, 2310 Myrtle Rd, Imperial, CA starting at 1 p.m. with lunch and sharing of memories.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 21, 2019