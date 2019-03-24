

Steven Luis Cardenaz, 36, of Brawley passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1982 in El Centro. He later married Sasha Velasco Cardenaz on July 24, 2018 in Brawley. Steven was a hardworker, he worked Maintenance for Brawley McDonalds for four years. Steven moved to Brawley from El Centro in 2014. He spent his free time with his kids watching movies and playing PS4. He always had love for his family and friends. Steven loved to help others, loved cooking for his kids and family. Loved having movie time with his babygirl Karli, enjoyed spoiling his wife and kids. Also watching Dragon Ball Z with his boys BooBoo Jr. and Toby. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Cardernas; nana and tata, Susan and Johnny Cardenas. Steven is survived by his wife, Sasha Cardenaz; children, Karli, BooBoo, Steven Jr., Toby, Susy and Crystal; brother, Marco Zazueta, sister, Katrina Zazueta; sister-in-law, Kayla Rabb; brother-in-law, Jesse and Andrea Velasco; Father and Mother-in-law, Jesse and Sally Velasco; aunt and uncle, Angie and Bruce Henry; uncle, Johnny Cardenaz; godson, Nate Velasco; nephew, JJ Velasco; nieces, Keilani and Kira Velasco; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and Homies. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will follow immediately at Riverview Cemetery. Donations can be made to Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 24, 2019