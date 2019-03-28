

Steven Michael Casas passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Tammy and family. Steve was born on September 21, 1951 in Brawley, California to Luis and Martelle (Sones) Casas. Steve was a 1969 graduate of Central Union High School and following graduation became an electrician apprentice at his grandfathers electric shop. This led to a life career in the IBEW electrical union. He grew up loving to hunt and fish, and in later years enjoyed fishing in the White Mountains with his wife Tammy. Steve and Tammy met in 1989, were married December 24, 1997 in Laughlin, Nevada and were perfect for each other. As a young man Steves love of fishing often found him placing in the top 5 in fishing derbies at the Salton Sea. Steve played Little League out at Sunbeam Lake, which was also a favorite place to fish. He enjoyed water skiing and boating at Sunbeam Lake and the Colorado River. He always looked forward to hunting season and getting his limits of dove, quail and pheasant (even if he had to shoot one on the ground). Steves passions in life were shared with family and friends, including his younger cousin Scott Webb and teaching grandchildren how to fish and taking them to fishing derbies. He leaves a legacy of wonderful memories with all who knew and loved him each of us has a favorite Steve memory. Steven is survived by his wife Tammy, sister Kathleen Casas, brother Dale (Gina) Casas, daughter Chella (Robert) Brown, step-daughters Jennifer (Paul) Rubio, Hilary (Matt) Peterson and step-son Jon (Julie) Singh. Steve is also survived by four grandchildren, Hailey, Taylor, Madison and Hunter Brown and six step-grandchildren, Jerry, Kevin and Anna Robles; Brooke and Sadie Peterson and Austin Singh, aunts Mary Nuffer and Mickey (Louie) Reyes, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Martelle (Sones) Casas, grandparents, Harry and Eleanor (Primm) Sones and grandparents Antonio and Ruby (Nelson) Casas. Services will be private family only. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 28, 2019