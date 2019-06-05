Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Christ
8th St. and Heil Ave.
El Centro, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLONIA BONNEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLONIA SAGER BONNEAU


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SYLONIA SAGER BONNEAU Obituary
Sylvonia Bonneau, 67, passed away from this life into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1952 in Brawley. Sylvonia is survived by her husband, Harold Bonneau of El Centro; mother, Norma Sager of Yuma, AZ; brother, Bobby Sager of El Centro; daughters, Adrianna McKinney of Santee, CA and Allison Bonneau of Pennsylvania; 4 grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Church of Christ on 8th St. and Heil Ave. in El Centro and will be officiated by Pastor Rick Byrd. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.