

Sylvia Gastelum, 73, of Heber passed away on August 27, 2020 from natural causes at Country Hills Rehab. El Cajon, CA. Sylvia was the oldest of four brothers and sisters. She attended Heber School during her elementary years and attended Calexico High School and Central Union High School where she graduated in 1966. Sylvia met the love of her life, Pete Gastelum and married him on June 22, 1968 in El Centro. They resided in Heber, CA along with their three children. During her teenage years, she formed a band in the 60s named Sylvia and the Reveres where she was the lead singer and known for the famous song Angel Baby She later sang in the 70s and 80s with the group Ambiente from Heber. She loved to sing for God at many churches and events. Her beautiful voice captivated many people and her singing will be greatly missed. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She love entertaining family and friends especially during the holidays where she welcomed many to her home for get togethers and many enjoyed her delicious cooking. Sylvia worked in many jobs which included American Fence Company (El Centro), Cable Company (Calexico), Imperial County CETA services, Heber Public Utility District and Calexico School District where she retired. Sylvia was preceded in death by her mother, Vicenta Hernandez; sisters, Martha Soto and Yolanda Lopez; brothers, Ruben Croce and William Quirarte; mother and father-in-law, Pedro and Maria Gastelum; brother and sister-in-laws, Ruben and Elisa Gastelum; brother-in-laws, Enrique Gastelum and Ernesto Gastelum. She is survived by her husband, Pete C. Gastelum of Heber; son and daughter-in-law, Pete H. Gastelum Jr. and Monica Gastelum of Chula Vista; son and daughter-in-law, Hector and Edith Gastelum of San Diego; daughter and son-in-law, Dorina (Gastelum) Armenta and Saul Armenta of El Centro; granddaughters, Loryeli, Julyssah and Sophia Armenta of El Centro, Paola Gastelum of Chula Vista, Vianna and Sharlee Gastelum of San Diego; uncle and aunt Federico and Virginia Croce; brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Dolores Gastelum; brother-in-laws, Mario Soto and Tony Lopez; sister-in-laws, Graciela Croce and Martha Quirarte; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Hems Bros. Mortuary in El Centro wit burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.



