Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
402 South Imperial Ave.
Brawley, CA 92227
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SYLVIA GRIJALVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SYLVIA MENDIBLES GRIJALVA


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SYLVIA MENDIBLES GRIJALVA Obituary
Sylvia Mendibles Grijalva, 60, of La Mesa, CA passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Sylvia was born on May 1, 1959 in Brawley, CA. She is survived by her parents, Manuel and Teresa Grijalva; sisters, Elsie Nunez and Terry Delgado; brother, Fred Grijalva. A mass and visitation service for Sylvia will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SYLVIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.