|
|
Sylvia Mendibles Grijalva, 60, of La Mesa, CA passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Sylvia was born on May 1, 1959 in Brawley, CA. She is survived by her parents, Manuel and Teresa Grijalva; sisters, Elsie Nunez and Terry Delgado; brother, Fred Grijalva. A mass and visitation service for Sylvia will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 1, 2019