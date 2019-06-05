|
|
Sylvonia Bonneau, 67, passed away from this life into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1952 in Brawley. Sylvonia is survived by her husband, Harold Bonneau of El Centro; mother, Norma Sager of Yuma, AZ; brother, Bobby Sager of El Centro; daughters, Adrianna McKinney of Santee, CA and Allison Bonneau of Pennsylvania; 4 grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Church of Christ on 8th St. and Heil Ave. in El Centro and will be officiated by Pastor Rick Byrd. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 5, 2019