TEDDY RAY PREECE
1944 - 2020
Teddy Ray Preece passed away on September 11, 2020. He was 76 years old. Born in El Centro, California to Wayne and Bertie Preece, he was one of ten children who grew up on a ranch outside of El Centro. He learned how to irrigate, rake and bale hale. Teddy graduated from Central Union High School in 1962. While he was in his senior year of high school, he attended beauty school in the evening. He had plenty of siblings to practice on and his little sisters would go to school with hairdos that raised eyebrows. After graduating from beauty school, he got his start as a stylist at the California Hotel. From there he owned and operated several salons, pursuing what turned out to be a lifelong career as a hairdresser. Before he retired, he spent many years pleasing customers at Teds Hair Benders. Teddy enjoyed playing gospel music on the piano and organ. He had a passion for travel. He was nicknamed the energizer bunny by his sisters. After a long battle with cancer, Teddy went to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Bertie Preece; his brothers Butch and Robert Preece and his sister Marilyn de Bruyan. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Hack and Chantal Pardue and her husband Bill Pardue; his grandchildren, Brock Pardue, Claire Pardue, Chyanne Barron, Keenan Hack and Clayton Hack; his siblings, John Preece, Marlene Eaton, Jerry Preece and his wife Judy Preece, James Preece, Nancy Nale and her husband Joe Nale, and Shirley La Brucherie and her husband Edward La Brucherie; aunt, Dorothy Green; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Teddy was loved by his family, friends and clients. At Teddys request there will be a family only celebration of life which will be held in private.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 18, 2020.
