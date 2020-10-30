

Teresa Bisi Aguilar, 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born in 1933 in Yurecuaro, Michoacan Mexico and was the 5th of 11 children, 6 of which preceded her in death. In her early years, her family moved from Yurecuaro to Mexicali and back again several times. It was during the time she was in Yurecuaro, from age 14-18 that her talent for signing was discovered. She drew in crowds as she was accompanied by trios, mariachi and the renowned Orquesta Siboney. Her singing brought economic support for the local parish. In her 20s she was a switchboard operator for the telephone company in Mexicali. She married Thomas Bisi of El Centro and had 4 children and adopted 3. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking. Teresa had a lively personality and enjoyed people. She was a committed member of the Eucharistic Adoration and formed part of Mary City Of God (charity). She supported the works of the missionary sisters of the Incarnate Word, mostly in Kenya, Africa. For many years she built a large nativity scene in her front yard which was her way of reminding us all of the true meaning of Christmas. She is survived by her husband of 58 years and her children, John Bisi, Maria Bisi, Sam Bisi and Cecilia Villasenor Bisi, as well as her adopted nephews Tanya, Leonardo and Ildefonso Bisi; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. We will deeply miss her. Holy Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe of El Centro in the open air patio of the casita on Monday, November 2nd at 10 a.m. (tentative, due to covic). Burial follows mass at the Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.



