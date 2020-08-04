

Teresa J. Cavazos passed away on July 20, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was 84 years old. Teresa was born on October 15, 1935 in Sebastian, TX and grew up in Armstrong Ranch in Texas. She moved to El Centro, CA in 1966. Teresa was preceded in death in 1984 by her husband Jose L. Cavazos; her brothers, Augustine Cavazos, Jr., Leopoldo Cavazos, Antonio Cavazos, Augustine Cavazos Jr. and Reyes Cavazos; sisters, Lupita Cavazos and Anita Cavazos. She is survived by one sister, Maria Hinojosa of Harlingen, TX; children, Dorie Aguilar and husband John X. Aguilar, Delinda Cavazos, Jose Luis Cavazos, Jr. and wife Eloisa Cavazos, Joel Cavazos and wife, Vera Cavazos. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Teresa worked as a housekeeper for many years with her last employer being the Valley Convalescent hospital until retirement. Nothing made her happier then caring for her grandkids and great grand kids. She loved going to Denny's for coffee and breakfast. She also enjoyed cooking, knitting and going to the casinos. Burial services will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro on Wednesday, August 5th at 11 a.m.



