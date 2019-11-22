|
|
Our beloved Teresa Estrada, 74, from Heber, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, unexpectedly. Services will be Monday, November 25, 2019, 6 to 9 p.m. for the visitation and rosary. Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, both at the Sagrado Corazon de Jesus, Heber, California. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery, Calexico, CA. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow after burial at Heber Senior Center. Teresa Fonseca was born on May 5, 1945 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. She received her accounting degree in Guadalajara. She married Leopoldo Estrada on August 15, 1964. She is survived by her husband, "Polo"; children, Teresa "Terry" (Richard Mathern) from Akron, Ohio, Leopoldo "Polo" from Heber, Francisco "Paco" (Rosie), Miguel Angel "Mike" (Claudia) and Mercedes "Meche" from San Diego; six grandchildren, Alejandra Lauren Mathern and Robert Michael Mathern from Akron, Ohio and Destiny, Sofia, Faith and Nicolas; step-father, Miguel Pena; sisters, Guadalupe Cevallos, Leticia Assigal and Rosalva Fonseca; brothers, Francisco Fonseca, Arturo and Javier Pena. A vibrant voice and personality and an integral part of the Estrada family consisting of her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ma. Luisa, Josefina, Raquel, Guillermo and Ramona, Gustavo, Enrique and Alma Delia, Luis and Teresa Estrada, numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose; mother, Mercedes; brothers, Cresencio and Jose and sister, Mercedes. She was a devoted homemaker during her children's early years. Her and her husband later had a home business Teresa's Interiors, and a business in Mexicali for custom window treatments, Decoraciones Del Norte. Both businesses serviced the Imperial Valley and Mexicali. She was the heart of Heber. She was involved in all matters pertaining to her beloved community and other Imperial Valley cities, be it as President of Little League, organizer for her church, Sagrado Corazon de Jesus, Senior Citizens of Heber, Catholic Charities and Cancer Resource Center of the Desert. She was a firm and strong advocate for "her seniors", always looking for their best interest. She was considered the unofficial mayor of Heber and politically involved in every election campaign since she moved to Heber. It was an unspoken fact that you had to have her "blessing" if you wanted to win in the Heber sector. She was passionate for every worthy cause that crossed her path, and if she didn't have the money to cover the cause, she always knew who to contact to get their donation. Her first contacts were her friends at El Toro Land & Cattle, Sheriff Raymond Loera and Mr. Jack Terrazas, as well as her many friends of the community, local city, county and State officials. She was awarded with many recognitions throughout her life, amongst them: Woman of the Year, MANA. In lieu of flowers, the family have established the Teresa F. de Estrada Foundation, to continue her works for the community. Those donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 239, Heber, CA 92249.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 22, 2019