Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TERESA HALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERESA HALE


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
TERESA HALE Obituary
Teresa Hale, 64, El Centro passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 of Cancer in El Centro. She was born on December 6, 1954 in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico and later married Wallace Hale on February 14, 1992 in El Centro. Teresa was a Licensed Substance Abuse Counselor at the Imperial Valley Safety Service. Teresa is survived by her husband, Wally; children, Carlos Avila, Ricardo Avila, Teresa Mesday, Lucas Hale, Ben Hale and Andrew Hale. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, with services at 11:30 a.m. also at Hems Brothers Mortuary. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. She is loved.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries