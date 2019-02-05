|
Teresa Hale, 64, El Centro passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 of Cancer in El Centro. She was born on December 6, 1954 in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico and later married Wallace Hale on February 14, 1992 in El Centro. Teresa was a Licensed Substance Abuse Counselor at the Imperial Valley Safety Service. Teresa is survived by her husband, Wally; children, Carlos Avila, Ricardo Avila, Teresa Mesday, Lucas Hale, Ben Hale and Andrew Hale. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, with services at 11:30 a.m. also at Hems Brothers Mortuary. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. She is loved.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019