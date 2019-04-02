

Teresa Lorenzana, 78, of Brawley passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 of natural causes. She was born on May 9, 1940 in San Marcos, Jalisco, Mexico and later married Julian Lorenzana on March 3, 1962 in Brawley. Teresa was a Homemaker primarily, Store Clerk at J.J. Newberry, and Kitchen Staff at Brawley Union High School Cafeteria. At Imperial Valley College she received her AA in Bookkeeping, Naturalized Citizenship in 1991. She was the best Wife, Mother and Grandma in the whole world, a great cook, gardener and seamstress, she loved to dance and sing and she loved her pets! She was preceded in death by her father, Lorenzo Contreras; mother: Maria Zendejas; son, Julian Lorenzana Jr.; brothers, Alvaro Contreras, Enrique Contreras, Lorenzo Contreras, Raul Contreras, Ernesto Contreras, Armando Zendejas, Miguel Zendejas and Johnny Zendejas; sisters, Carmen Contreras, Graciela Contreras, Lucila Contreras, Carmen Romero and Blanca Zendejas. Teresa is survived by her husband, Julian Lorenzana of Brawley CA; daughters, Lily Adams (Patrick) of Fort Collins, CO, Suzy Castillo (Juan) of Brawley CA and Leslie Lara (Ben) of Brawley CA; grandchildren, Heather Jaeger (Allyus) Ridgecrest CA, Samantha Adams, Fort Collins CO, Ryan Adams, Fort Collins CO, Bella Castillo, Brawley CA, Serena Roman, Brawley CA, Carina Roman, Brawley CA, Julian Castillo, Brawley CA and Maya Lara, Brawley CA; brothers, Alberto (Luisa) Romero of San Ysidro CA, Jesse (Hilda) Zendejas of Brawley CA and Hector (Sara) Zendejas of Watford City ND; sisters, Graciela Guerrero (Adam) of Brawley CA and Lupe Chavarria (Rudy) of Brawley CA; several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials to: Parkinson's Foundation OR Dementia Society of America. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley and will be officiated by Father Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 2, 2019