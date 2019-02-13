

Teri Ann Ivie, age 72, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 in La Jolla, California. Teri had resided in El Centro, California since 1993. Teri was born to Dollie (Dorsey) Bochentin and Frank Bochentin in Cleveland, Ohio on August 8, 1946. As a young woman Teri enjoyed dancing, softball, bowling and sun bathing poolside. Later in life she enjoyed a competitive board game, bingo and watching game shows. Since her children and grandchildren lived so far away, Teri was always lobbying for visits and phone calls to talk with her grandchildren. Teri was an avid animal lover having many dogs and cats over the years as well as her desert tortoise George. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to her friends, former coworkers, and neighbors for keeping a watchful eye out for Teri; and to the staff at El Centro Regional Medical Center and the UCSD La Jolla Neuro ICU unit for the gentle care you provided our mother. Mom, we will carry your loving memory and beautiful smile in our hearts always. We love you! Teri was preceded in death by Dollie and Phil Champagne and Frank Bochentin. Teri is survived by her son Jim Williams (Tina, Garrett, Brooke); her daughter Vicki Williams (Erin); and siblings Vicki MacDonald, Phil Champagne, Don (Debbie) Champagne, David (Sherrie) Champagne and Claire (Gordon) Coop. Services will be private. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 13, 2019