Terry Lewis Holliday, 61, of El Centro, CA passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Terry Lewis Holliday was born on August 3, 1958 in Monroe, Louisiana. Terry is survived by his daughter, Darkania Holliday; his sisters, Arlzenia Hasley, Annie Holliday, and Lorraine Humphrey; his brother, Willie Ray; grandchildren, numerous other family members and friends. Due to current circumstances family and friends will be notified of services when details become available.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 27, 2020