Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TERRY HOLLIDAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRY LEWIS HOLLIDAY


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERRY LEWIS HOLLIDAY Obituary

Terry Lewis Holliday, 61, of El Centro, CA passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Terry Lewis Holliday was born on August 3, 1958 in Monroe, Louisiana. Terry is survived by his daughter, Darkania Holliday; his sisters, Arlzenia Hasley, Annie Holliday, and Lorraine Humphrey; his brother, Willie Ray; grandchildren, numerous other family members and friends. Due to current circumstances family and friends will be notified of services when details become available.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -