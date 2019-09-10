|
Thelma V. "Pat" Strobel passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 20, 2019, with her son Rick by her side. She was 96. Pat was born on February 20, 1923 to John and Hulda Swanson, and was raised on their small Nebraska farm. She had a long career as a court reporter working in Los Angeles, San Diego and Imperial Counties. She retired from the courts at age 80. Pat truly enjoyed her family, her neighbors and community of Crown Point, and visiting her home town of Rosalie, Nebraska. She loved and appreciated all things related to agriculture, the beauty of the Imperial Valley countryside and the Strobel ranch. She is survived by Jack Strobel, her husband of 56 years; son, Rick; daughter-in-law, Polly, grandchildren Ashley and Alex and step-daughter Bernadette. Pat was a fun-loving and sparkling person who will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mission Bay Yacht Club in San Diego, 1215 El Carmel Place, San Diego CA 92109, 858-488-0501. A private burial will take place this fall in Rosalie.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 10, 2019