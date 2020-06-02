

Theresa Aguilar passed away on May 15, 2020 in her home in El Centro, CA. She was born on August 24, 1937 in Seeley CA. Theresa met the love of her life, Angel Aguilar and they were married on April 24, 1954. They had 66 wonderful years together at the time of her passing. She was known to most of her friends as Terry but perhaps better known to multiple generations of valley residents as "Nurse Terry" from her many decades working with Dr. Oscar Ortiz. Many times she would run into people that were "her babies" from this time. Theresa was a devout catholic and loved her God and her parish church, Our Lady of Guadalupe El Centro. Theresa's biggest joy in life was her family and we were all blessed to know her love, which was unconditional. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Isabelle Diaz and her granddaughter, Brittany. She is survived by her children, Angel (Terry), Isabel (Jay), Michael (DeeAnne) and Anna (Franko). She is also survived by her biggest joys in life, her 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Due to the Pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to her charity, St Judes Hospital. "To my most precious Sons and Daughters, Grandchildren and Great Grandkids my life was complete all of you. I love you with my heart and soul. God bless always".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store